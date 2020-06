Your Fort Lewis College Network Account is the username and password you use to login to college computers, email, Canvas, theFort and more.

Close your browser when finished

For security reasons, please Log Out and Exit your web browser when you are done accessing services that require authentication!

Why should I close my browser when I am done? - When you login to CAS, a cookie is stored in your browser that allows you to be automatically logged in to other sites. This cookie is set to expire at the end of your browser's session. So, when you close your browser, this cookie no longer exists and you can no longer be automatically logged in to any more sites without specifying your password again.